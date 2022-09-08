Movie Minute: Spooky season gets underway with two horror/thriller films

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Careful where you stay” is the theme of two new horror/thriller films out this weekend. The first is in theaters everywhere Friday. Barbarian is about a woman (Georgina Campbell) staying at an Airbnb who discovers the house she has rented is not what it seems. Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long also star in this scary movie by writer/director, Zach Cregger.

For rent and purchase on the streaming platform Vudo, Margaux is also about a possessed house that makes life extremely uncomfortable, maybe even deadly, for a group of college-aged renters. They rented the futuristic “smart house” for a weekend of partying only to realize the house’s super advanced AI system has a sinister plan for them.

Matthew Fox returns to the small screen for his first series since Lost. The new show Last Light is a post-apocalyptic thriller that it’s about what happens when a problem with the world’s oil supply throws countries into chaos. At least five episodes of Last Light are now streaming on Peacock.

Streaming on Disney+ Thursday, the live-action remake of Pinocchio is available. The star-studded cast includes, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John.

