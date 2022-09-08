Memphis police search for man driving around, shooting at people

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.(Memphis Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Memphis and the surrounding area are searching for a man they say has been driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live.

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place. They say he is armed and dangerous and responsible for many shootings around the city.

WMC reports that police say the spree began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Memphis police had previously reported two shootings around the same time, one of which resulted in a man’s death, but officers have not yet said if the incidents are related.

Officials initially said the suspect was in a blue sedan, but they now believe he is in a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas tag AEV63K.

KAIT reports law enforcement have pursued the suspect into Arkansas, but there is currently no official word on his location or direction of travel.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release.
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Official: Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand
Kathleen Taylor sworn in as Reno City Council Ward 5 representative.
Kathleen Taylor picked as new Ward 5 council member
Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your...
Working outdoors in extreme heat
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal