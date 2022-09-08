Kathleen Taylor picked as new Ward 5 council member

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council picked Kathleen Taylor on Wednesday as the Ward 5 replacement for Nooma Jardon.

The council immediately swore in Taylor, 48, to her position.

Taylor lives in the downtown area and Ward 5 includes downtown Reno, northwest Reno and the Mogul and Verdi areas

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno with a journalism degree, she operates Taylor Made Solutions, a Reno communications group.

Taylor serves on the Reno Planning Commission and served as its chairwoman for the past two years.

In 2012, she unsuccessfully ran for the Reno City Council at-large seat.

Thirty-six people applied for the seat. On Wednesday, the council interviewed Taylor and finalists Alexander Goff and Elliot Malin.

Jardon resigned to be executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership.

