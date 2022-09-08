Interior Department officially ends use of squaw in federal lands in Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially voted on renaming nearly 650 geographic features with name squaw.

In a press release, the Department said this represents the final step in removing a name they say is an offensive ethnic slur.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Secretary Deb Haaland.

“I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

The list of new names can be found here.

The task force assigned to come up with new names received more than 1,000 recommendations, including consultation from nearly 70 Native American tribes.

