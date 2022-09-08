ID sought of Dayton robbery sspect

This is a screen shot of a security video showing the suspect in a Dayton robbery.
This is a screen shot of a security video showing the suspect in a Dayton robbery.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:05 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding the suspect who robbed a Dayton gas station Wednesday morning.

It happened about 9:40 a.m. at the Valero at 100 Douglas Street.

Police said the man went into the store, walked behind the counter, indicated he had a gun under his sweatshirt and threatened to shoot the clerk if he didn’t get money. He got money and fled prior to deputies arriving.

The sheriff’s office described him as a white adult, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches with a goatee. He wore a black sweatshirt with the word SAVAGE on the front. The back had teeth showing. He also wore camouflage-style shorts and blue shoes.

He apparently drove away to the west o U.S. 50 in a silver or gray sports utility vehicle, possibly a Toyota or a Mitsubishi. The vehicle had a tire rack on the back that was the same color as the vehicle. There was also a white Chevrolet Malibu in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Nathan Cooper at 775-463-6600 ext. 5006 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. Please refer to case 22LY03766.

These are examples of the clothing worn by a Dayton robbery suspect.
These are examples of the clothing worn by a Dayton robbery suspect.(Lyon County sheriff's Office)

