Huge railroad tie fire burning between Fernley and Fallon

HAZEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office reports stacks of railroad ties in Hazen are burning.

The fire is near U.S. 50 between Fernley and Fallon. The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and to watch for emergency vehicles.

The fire was reported before 4:30 p.m. A caller to the newsroom describd the flames as 120 feet ball.

“The dry hot days we are experiencing as well as the amount of fuel, railroad ties, that is stacked up in that industrial yard have combined for a very hot and dangerous fire,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are asking that if you can avoid the area please do.”

Several agencies are responding to the fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.