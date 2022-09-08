Hope Means Nevada non-profit and campaign raises awareness about teen suicide in the Silver State

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. State officials have indicated suicide as the second-leading cause of death for 8-24 year-olds in Nevada. But there is help out there. The local non-profit, Hope Means Nevada, offers compassionate and reliable human-to-human support for those struggling with suicidal ideation, especially among teenagers.

VP Community Solutions for SilverSummit Healthplan, Niki King, and Teen Hope advocate, Caitlyn Eikelberger, stopped by Morning Break to share how vital their message of hope is to those in our hometowns.

Hope Means Nevada is not only a local non-profit, it’s also the name of the campaign funded by a $1.5 million donation from SilverSummit Healthplan.

Click here for variety of resources that are relevant to Nevada teens to help enable their mental health journey towards healing. You can also learn more about Hope Means Nevada by following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release.
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

Latest News

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Evoke Warriors Reveal Gala Preview
After six months of hard work, 21 Evoke Warriors are ready to reveal their mental and physical transformations
Raise the Roof Preview
Help Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada ‘Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty’
Zach Conine, Nevada State Treasurer
State Treasurer files legislation to tackle racial wealth gap