Hope Means Nevada non-profit and campaign raises awareness about teen suicide in the Silver State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. State officials have indicated suicide as the second-leading cause of death for 8-24 year-olds in Nevada. But there is help out there. The local non-profit, Hope Means Nevada, offers compassionate and reliable human-to-human support for those struggling with suicidal ideation, especially among teenagers.

VP Community Solutions for SilverSummit Healthplan, Niki King, and Teen Hope advocate, Caitlyn Eikelberger, stopped by Morning Break to share how vital their message of hope is to those in our hometowns.

Hope Means Nevada is not only a local non-profit, it’s also the name of the campaign funded by a $1.5 million donation from SilverSummit Healthplan.

Click here for variety of resources that are relevant to Nevada teens to help enable their mental health journey towards healing. You can also learn more about Hope Means Nevada by following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

