Help Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada ‘Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Sept. 10, the community is invited to help raise money for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s largest fundraiser of the year. “Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty” takes place at the CCSNN parking lot (500 E. Fourth Street).

CEO Marie Baxter stopped by Morning Break to encourage everyone to come out between noon and 2 p.m. for tours of the facilities, a Thrift Store Fashion Show, BBQ lunch and raffle drawing.

Plus, K-Bull’s JJ Christy will be raising awareness by perching himself on the Catholic Charities roof and braving the elements from 6 a.m. until whenever $150,000 is raised.

The donations received will fund Catholic Charities’ critical mission to support those in need in the Reno/Sparks community as well as across rural Nevada. On average, more than 38,000 individuals receive support from the organization every month. Efforts are focused on food services, intervention and support services to help individuals and families move toward self-sufficiency.

The public can participate by tuning into KBUL at 98.1 FM, cheering on JJ and donating online. Or you can purchase tickets for the BBQ ($20 for an adult and $10 for children under the age of 12). To learn more about Raise the Roof, donate, purchase a BBQ ticket or sponsor the event, click here.

