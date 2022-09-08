City councilmember organizes community cleanup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City councilmember Bonnie Ward is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday.

The cleanup will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The city invites people to bring trash, yard waste, and any other items they would like disposed of.

You can also donate your time to the cleanup project.

“I’m excited that we are able to host another clean up opportunity for the citizens of our community,” Weber said. “This is a great time of year to clean up the yard or get rid of excess waste around your home, with colder temperatures around the corner.”

Items accepted:

Large trash and debris



Grass clippings



Tree and hedge trimmings



Bicycles (will be donated)



Items not accepted:

Hazardous materials (including paint or oil)



Refrigerators or microwaves



Electronics (such as televisions and computers)



