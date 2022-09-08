Bernard Shaw, CNN’s 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive. Shaw was 82.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN’s chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcaster best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, has died. He was 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive.

Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure. That was a hallmark of his Baghdad coverage when the U.S. led its invasion of Iraq in 1991 to liberate Kuwait, with CNN airing stunning footage of airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire in the capital city.

