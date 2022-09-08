Air quality advisory for Reno area; hazardous air expected

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke from the Mosquito Fire on the west side of the Sierra has prompted the Washoe County Health District to issue an air quality advisory.

Air quality for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be moderate to unhealthy at times today and through the weekend.

“Unhealthy air quality has the potential to cause negative health impacts, particularly for sensitive groups, which include the elderly, children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women and anyone who is exercising or working hard outdoors,” the health district said in a statement.

Elevated levels of fine particulates can cause eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion, coughing, impaired lung function and chest pain, the health district said.

Check AirNow’s smoke and fire map for the latest air quality. https://fire.airnow.gov/ The AirNow.gov mobile app is also available.

The health district also recommends people reduce outdoor activities and stay indoors when it is smoky. Also, keep indoor air clean. Do not vacuum, light candles, fry food or smoke.

More information.

