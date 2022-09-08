After six months of hard work, 21 Evoke Warriors are ready to reveal their mental and physical transformations

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the second year, 20+ people from Northern Nevada who have been impacted in some way by cancer participated in the Evoke Warriors program. For six months, 21 Evoke Warriors have transformed their bodies, their hearts, their minds and their spirits. On Saturday, Sept. 10 they will be sharing their journeys and their transformations at the 2022 Reveal Gala.

Personal trainer and owner of Evoke Fitness, Mena Spodobolski, and 2022 Evoke Warrior, Carol Gleason, stopped by Morning Break to share what the last six months have been like.

Gleason was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the uterus in December 2021 and began treatment in January 2022. After an information session with Evoke Fitness, she applied to be part of the Evoke Warrior program and has seen her life completely changed. In her words, she now “has a life to live.” Before the program, Gleason was overweight and afraid to go to the gym. Spodobolski shared that Gleason struggled just getting up and down from the floor for the first two months. Now, Gleason is not only the healthiest she’s ever been from a fitness standpoint, but her latest cancer scans have come back clean!

Gleason will be sharing her story with friends, family and fans during the Reveal Gala. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

If you’re interested in being a part of next year’s class of Evoke Warriors, applications will be accepted in February and the training program will start in March. To be put on the waitlist to be reminded to apply next year, contact Mena Spodobolski at evokewarriors@gmail.com.

