10-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, illegal gun possession

Anika Leeann Porter
Anika Leeann Porter(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug trafficker was sentenced in Washoe District Court t 10 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Anika Leeann Porter, 43, pleaded guilty in July to illegal firearm possession and to drug trafficking.

The Regional Narcotics Unit began an investigation of methamphetamine and heroin sales and that led to Porter’s booking on nine charges on Feb. 8.

Detectives searched her motel room and found several firearms and large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl-laced heroin and other narcotics, along with evidence of drug trafficking such as scales, packaging and paraphernalia, the district attorney’s office said.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Michael Vieta-Kabell pointed to Porter’s four prior felonies and argued that Porter’s possession of significant amounts of fentanyl and firearms presented a serious threat to the community.

