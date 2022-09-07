WCSO announces road closures for the Great Balloon Race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they will be implementing road closures for the Great Balloon Race starting this Friday.

Beginning Friday through Sunday, WCSO will be closing North Sierra Street between Putnam Drive/Hillside Drive to North Virginia Street from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Officers will be conducting traffic controls at the intersection of North Virginia Street and North McCarran Boulevard.

There will be no parking on either side of North McCarran Boulevard between Keystone and North Virginia Street.

