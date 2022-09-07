Updated COVID boosters available this week

Updated COVID-19 booster shots will be made available this week
Updated COVID-19 booster shots will be made available this week(WIS File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An updated COVID-19 vaccine booster combating common omicron variants will be available at select pharmacies in Washoe County this week.

The bivalent vaccine, as it is known, was approved by the FDA and the CDC last week. It protects against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants as well as the original strain of COVID-19.

Those who have already received a booster and meet certain age requirements will be eligible for the vaccine and at least two months have passed since your last dose.

A COVID vaccine clinic will also be taking place Thursday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The updated boosters will be available there.

Call 775-328-2427 to make an appointment.

