Sierra Nevada Realtors and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Realtors are partnering with the local chapter of the national non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build beds for kids and the community is invited to help.

From Sierra Nevada Realtors, president and board member Jeanne Koerner and Alisa Andrews, as well as Sleep in Heavenly Peace Reno Chapter President, Brett Udy, stopped by Morning Break to raise awareness about this need and the ways in which everyone can help.

Thursday, Sept. 8, Sierra Nevada Realtors are hosting an event to build beds in their parking lot in Carson City (300 S Curry St. #3).

The event is happening in two shifts, first from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. They are looking for help building the beds, purchasing supplies and overall, making a difference in the lives of kids living in Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties.

To learn more about Sierra Nevada Realtors, follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can also support the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.