RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation.

The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred.

During their initial investigation, they said the incident seemed to involve two people who had been previously known to each other.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Robbery Homicide Unit at 775-334-2188.

