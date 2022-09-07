Reno begins national search for its next police chief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has begun a nationwide search for its next police chief.

Current chief Jason Soto announced in April that he will retire at the end of the year after 25 years with the department.

“Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make a difference in a growing, diverse community,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “To lead these efforts, we are looking for a Chief of Police who is a model of policing excellence. Someone who’s forward-thinking, solution-orientated, and most importantly, committed to community policing.”

Applicants are invited to watch this video to get a better idea what living in northern Nevada is like as well as information about the department itself.

Recruitment will be held until Nov. 11 of this year, with candidate interviews being held later this year.

The City of Reno asked residents for their thoughts on what they would like to see out of their next Police Chief. That survey is open until Sept. 30.

