Reno begins national search for its next police chief

Jason Soto has announced plans to retire from the Reno Police Department.
Jason Soto has announced plans to retire from the Reno Police Department.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has begun a nationwide search for its next police chief.

Current chief Jason Soto announced in April that he will retire at the end of the year after 25 years with the department.

“Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make a difference in a growing, diverse community,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “To lead these efforts, we are looking for a Chief of Police who is a model of policing excellence. Someone who’s forward-thinking, solution-orientated, and most importantly, committed to community policing.”

Applicants are invited to watch this video to get a better idea what living in northern Nevada is like as well as information about the department itself.

Recruitment will be held until Nov. 11 of this year, with candidate interviews being held later this year.

The City of Reno asked residents for their thoughts on what they would like to see out of their next Police Chief. That survey is open until Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release.
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

Latest News

National Championship Air Races
National Championship Air Races
Updated COVID-19 booster shots will be made available this week
Updated COVID boosters available this week
Livingston-Cook now faces four felony charges and a gross misdemeanor
DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online
Echo needs furever home
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs