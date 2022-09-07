NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the State of Nevada are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada.

Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t any ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.

Right now, there are three monitoring sites in Northern Nevada, each with about five sensors. They’re located in Storey, Elko, and Pershing counties. All measure a variety of things in the air.

“There are different sensors within each sensor package and different sensors measure different pollutants,” said Kristen Vandermolen with the Desert Research Institute. “So, some sensors will be measuring particulate matter, others will be measuring ozones, VOCs, and a handful of other contaminants.”

When testing these sensors, DRI burned vegetation common in Northern Nevada to simulate wildfire smoke. It was done inside of a burn chamber before the sensors were installed outside.

In the past, the state lent out portable sensors to rural counties, but thanks to a grant from the EPA. They were able to team up with DRI on these sensors. The program right now is in its pilot phase, but they hope to expand it to other counties in the future.

“NDEP has jurisdiction over all the counties, except for Washoe and Clark counties, which have their own air quality agencies,” “But definitely the second phase of the project will be to expand to all Nevada counties.”

