Free Sparks Proud Community Event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting another Sparks Proud Community Event. Just like the last one, it promises to be a good time for people of all ages with food trucks, music, games, raffles, prizes and more. It’s also an interactive experience for the little ones as kids will get to check out some of the equipment and vehicles used by city crews.

Sparks Proud is taking place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the new Hug High School on Sullivan Lane.

Mayor Ed Lawson and Chief Chris Crawforth visited KOLO 8 to talk about the event. Check out this portion of their interview that discusses what it means to have different departments represented at the event and the opportunities that presents for families.

