Family Time: Nevada Moms founder encourages women to rediscover their identity outside of motherhood

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The name “Mom” comes with a whole lot of pressure to be everything all the time for your kids. Being a mom is a wonderful, life-changing and rewarding honor that can sometimes feel like a burden when it become the only identity you have. Many moms feel like they don’t know who they are outside of motherhood or that the person they were before their first child is gone forever.

However, Kacey Queen, the founder of Nevada Moms, stopped by Morning Break to encourage women that it’s okay to step out of their mothering roles and make time for themselves. It’s so important to rediscover who you are as a woman, a wife and even a friend. And if you’re wondering how you can reacquaint yourself with that person, Queen has some great tips on the Nevada Moms website.

You can also follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

