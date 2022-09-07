DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - DMV officers have arrested a man for allegedly selling stolen vehicles off the internet.

This marks the second such arrest in the span of a month.

23-year-old Chad Livingston-Cook of Las Vegas is accused of listing a 2015 Mercedes Benz for $14,000 cash to an out of state buyer.

Officers say an accomplice of Cook’s fraudulently obtained credit from a second victim to purchase the vehicle before it was listed for sale.

Livingston-Cook’s phone number was tied to the fraudulent report, though he refused to identify any co-conspirator.

DMV officials warn people to remain vigilant when engaging in transactions like this.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demanding cash,” Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker said. “Private party sales are particularly risky for consumers.”

Livingston-Cook was booked into the Clark County Jail on four felony charges and one gross misdemeanor.

