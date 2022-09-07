DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online

Livingston-Cook now faces four felony charges and a gross misdemeanor
Livingston-Cook now faces four felony charges and a gross misdemeanor(The Department of Motor Vehicles)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - DMV officers have arrested a man for allegedly selling stolen vehicles off the internet.

This marks the second such arrest in the span of a month.

23-year-old Chad Livingston-Cook of Las Vegas is accused of listing a 2015 Mercedes Benz for $14,000 cash to an out of state buyer.

Officers say an accomplice of Cook’s fraudulently obtained credit from a second victim to purchase the vehicle before it was listed for sale.

Livingston-Cook’s phone number was tied to the fraudulent report, though he refused to identify any co-conspirator.

DMV officials warn people to remain vigilant when engaging in transactions like this.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demanding cash,” Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker said. “Private party sales are particularly risky for consumers.”

Livingston-Cook was booked into the Clark County Jail on four felony charges and one gross misdemeanor.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release.
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

Latest News

National Championship Air Races
National Championship Air Races
Updated COVID-19 booster shots will be made available this week
Updated COVID boosters available this week
Jason Soto has announced plans to retire from the Reno Police Department.
Reno begins national search for its next police chief
Echo needs furever home
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs