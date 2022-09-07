Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.

Christie Del Monte, founder of the non-profit Charlie’s Presence, is on a mission to find Echo the perfect home. She and Echo stopped by Morning Break to reach more people who may be looking for a new member of their family.

Del Monte says ideally, Echo would benefit from having another dog in the home to help her navigate and to play with, especially one who can keep up with her exuberant personality. Because of her challenges, it’s best not to have small children in the home. Because Charlie’s Presence sponsors Echo, all her her adoption fees and further training have been paid for.

If you’re interested in learning more about Echo to see if she’s a fit for your home, contact Christie Del Monte at believe@charliespresence.com.

For more information about this event and about the non-profit, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

