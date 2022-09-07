Arrest made in strong-arm robbery of elderly woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made in the strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman.

31-year-old Michael Bossie was arrested around 11:00PM on September 6, 2022 near the Atlantis.

According to investigators, it stemmed from a robbery that had occurred on Rim Rock Drive in the Virginia Foothills the night before.

Images on social media show a man, armed with a knife, approach an elderly woman in her car. According to the woman’s granddaughter, the man forcefully took her purse and knocked her to the ground. It’s believed the suspect followed the woman home from a local business before the robbery.

While conducting a follow up investigation near the Atlantis Casino, deputies observed a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in the robbery.

Bossie was pulled over after a traffic violation. Deputies searched the car after the driver physical appearance and tattoos matched the man on surveillance photos of the robbery. During the search, clothes and shoes matching those worn in the video were found.

Bossie is facing multiple charges including robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Detectives Unit at 775-328-3320, reference case #22-4666.

