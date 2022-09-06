Wolf Pack waiting to name starting quarterback against Incarnate Word

Shane Illingworth, Nate Cox have both seen time at QB
Shane Illingworth, Nate Cox have both seen time at QB(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:19 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First year Nevada head coach Ken Wilson is seeing those wins he’s been coveting.

The Wolf Pack is one of five teams in the country to start 2-0. Up next, striving for 3-0.

The Silver and Blue draws Incarnate Word - a team that hung 64 points on the scoreboard last week against Southern Illinois on just 54 offensive plays.

When Wilson was on Washington State’s staff he saw two FCS teams play spoiler in 2015 and 2016.

“At this time of the year you’re just playing whoever that is and you’re playing everybody the same. You’re trying to get better yourself. I don’t think we’re in a position right now to overlook any football team,” Wilson said.

During Monday’s weekly press conference Wilson did not commit to a starting quarterback Saturday. Both Shane Illingworth and Nate Cox have gotten reps - combining for 222 passing yards.

“Yeah, I’d like to throw for 500 (yards) and run for 500 (yards) but the bottom line is we have done what we needed to do for two football games,” said Wilson. “If we do that every week the season will end the way we want it to end.”

Wilson commenting the quarterback rotations haven’t been pre-determined, although Illingworth has played the entire first half and the first series of the second half in both games before being replaced by Cox.

Starters are named based on practice production. During games, situations and play determine who takes snaps. Holding on to those literal snaps is another issue.

“We’ve dropped four snaps now in two games and that’s more than most teams will have in a season. We have got to get that fixed,” said Wilson.

A 3-0 start would get Nevada off to its best start since the COVID season.

Kickoff Saturday against the Cardinals is set for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Edward Doyle Small
Sheriff’s office: Fernley shooting death was a family dispute
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Nevada athletics has brought back its ski racing program, welcoming the former Sierra Nevada...
Wolf Pack welcomes back ski racing as former Sierra Nevada University program joins Nevada
Silver and Blue with nine takeaways through team's first two games
Wolf Pack running game, defense play big role again as Nevada beats Texas State 38-14
Nevada soccer falls at Idaho
Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Football starts season off 1-0 as Wolf Pack beats New Mexico State 23-12