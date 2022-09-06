Wolf Pack waiting to name starting quarterback against Incarnate Word

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First year Nevada head coach Ken Wilson is seeing those wins he’s been coveting.

The Wolf Pack is one of five teams in the country to start 2-0. Up next, striving for 3-0.

The Silver and Blue draws Incarnate Word - a team that hung 64 points on the scoreboard last week against Southern Illinois on just 54 offensive plays.

When Wilson was on Washington State’s staff he saw two FCS teams play spoiler in 2015 and 2016.

“At this time of the year you’re just playing whoever that is and you’re playing everybody the same. You’re trying to get better yourself. I don’t think we’re in a position right now to overlook any football team,” Wilson said.

During Monday’s weekly press conference Wilson did not commit to a starting quarterback Saturday. Both Shane Illingworth and Nate Cox have gotten reps - combining for 222 passing yards.

“Yeah, I’d like to throw for 500 (yards) and run for 500 (yards) but the bottom line is we have done what we needed to do for two football games,” said Wilson. “If we do that every week the season will end the way we want it to end.”

Wilson commenting the quarterback rotations haven’t been pre-determined, although Illingworth has played the entire first half and the first series of the second half in both games before being replaced by Cox.

Starters are named based on practice production. During games, situations and play determine who takes snaps. Holding on to those literal snaps is another issue.

“We’ve dropped four snaps now in two games and that’s more than most teams will have in a season. We have got to get that fixed,” said Wilson.

A 3-0 start would get Nevada off to its best start since the COVID season.

Kickoff Saturday against the Cardinals is set for 2:30 p.m.

