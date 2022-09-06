Vitalant blood drive being held to honor heroes of 9/11

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Non-profit blood donor organization Vitalant is partnering with Atlantis Casino and Resort to host a blood drive to honor firefighters and healthcare workers on Sept. 11.

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., they will be honoring those workers as well as those who gave blood in the aftermath of the attacks.

The organization is also calling on members of the public to donate blood as the nationwide blood shortage still grips the healthcare system.

People interested in donating can visit this website, and search for Blood Drive Code 911Heroes, or call Vitalant directly at 775-329-6451.

The bloodmobile can be found at the casino’s west parking lot on Sept. 11.

Those who donate will get an American flag pin, a free scoop of gelato ice cream, and be entered to win an Atlantis prize package, which includes a one night stay and a $100 dining certificate.

