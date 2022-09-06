State of Nevada pushes Suicide Awareness Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and state leaders are taking steps to raise awareness.

They’re encouraging Nevadans to show off their purple and turquoise to remember those who’ve taken their lives and remind Nevadans they aren’t alone.

The two colors together symbolize suicide prevention. By wearing them, you can show your support and help break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“If you have the ability during this week to change a color of a lightbulb to purple or teal, you’re doing your little part to tear down that taboo and stigma around mental health and suicide prevention,” said Richard Egan with the Nevada Department of Human Health and Services. “To say, I care, I’m here.”

The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to show off those colors all week long. Then folks are encouraged to attend an event at the TMCC Plaza on Saturday, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.

There’ll be a screening of an HBO documentary, a panel discussion, lantern lighting, and ruck for life.

If you or someone you know has been struggling, there are resources available, including the new 9-8-8 number. You can find more information and resources here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.