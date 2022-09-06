State of Nevada pushes Suicide Awareness Month

By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and state leaders are taking steps to raise awareness.

They’re encouraging Nevadans to show off their purple and turquoise to remember those who’ve taken their lives and remind Nevadans they aren’t alone.

The two colors together symbolize suicide prevention. By wearing them, you can show your support and help break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“If you have the ability during this week to change a color of a lightbulb to purple or teal, you’re doing your little part to tear down that taboo and stigma around mental health and suicide prevention,” said Richard Egan with the Nevada Department of Human Health and Services. “To say, I care, I’m here.”

The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to show off those colors all week long. Then folks are encouraged to attend an event at the TMCC Plaza on Saturday, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.

There’ll be a screening of an HBO documentary, a panel discussion, lantern lighting, and ruck for life.

If you or someone you know has been struggling, there are resources available, including the new 9-8-8 number. You can find more information and resources here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

State of Nevada pushes Suicide Awareness Month
State of Nevada pushes Suicide Awareness Month
Have a Heart: Meet Ian
Have a Heart: Meet Ian
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Reno Laborfest
Reno Laborfest