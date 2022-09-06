Sisolak signs executive order to bolster Nevada’s cybersecurity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an executive order aiming to bolster the state’s cybersecurity.

“Our cyber security efforts are more critical now than ever – we need to protect Nevadans against the threats of cyber attacks that could interrupt essential services and essential functions of government,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

“We need to build a system that brings together federal, state, local and Tribal governments and the private sector to ensure we are best positioned to defend our State against those with malicious intent.”

The task force will focus on threats to systems owned or operated by state or local governments.

It will also work with legislators, federal, and state agencies to recommend legislative action and funding to bolster cybersecurity.

The task force will consist of members appointed by the Governor, including representatives from state agencies, counties, school districts, the legislative branch and Tribal community.

