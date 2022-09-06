Scammers impersonate Reno Police Department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The caller ID on my husband’s phone said Reno Police Department,” Katie Gipson said.

And that prompted Brian Gipson to pick up the phone. The man on the other end of the call claimed to be a lieutenant from the Reno Police Department.

The caller said Gipson failed to appear in court and threatened to arrest him.

“He was actually going to be arrested if he didn’t comply with their demands,” said Katie Gipson when she explained the call.

The caller asked for $7,900 dollars in payment for a bail bond. The man knew the Gipson’s address and even used the name of a Reno police officer.

“And so, a lot of the things they were saying checked out,” Gipson said.

But the Gipson’s caught on to the act when the scammers sent a text message with information about the bail bond.

“They sent a text message with bar codes, and he assumed it was going to say Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and it was actually like Walmart, Target.”

Thankfully, the Gipson’s didn’t hand over any money. They called Reno Police, only to find out they weren’t the only ones on the line with scammers.

“These scammers are actually using real names of real deputies,” Staci Miller, the Reno Police Services Supervisor said.

“These scammers are looking up these names online, they’re getting badge numbers, they’re getting contact information.”

Miller says she takes calls every week from people who have talked with scammers and even some victims.

“Every week, anywhere from a couple thousand dollars to, I’ve seen thirty thousand dollars,” Miller said.

The Reno Police Department says the best thing to do if you get a call like this is to hang up. If you have questions about the call, reach out to the police department.

Miller says they do not call anyone about warrants or bail bonds.

“Disconnect the call completely because once you get sucked in, once they know you’re scared and intimidated, then they know they have you,” Miller said.

Gipson says to be aware and don’t always trust the name that pops up on your phone.

“When there’s a name attached to it, it’s not always who they say they are,” Gipson warned.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2175.

