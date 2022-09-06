Reno man killed in Humboldt County crash

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Sep. 6, 2022
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash in Humboldt County killed one man back in August.

They say a preliminary investigation found that on Aug. 24, a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul, was traveling east when the driver drove off the right hand side and into the dirt shoulder for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then overturned when the driver overcorrected to the left.

76-year-old Larry Stinnett of Reno was partially ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

