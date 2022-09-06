RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the heat, a lot of people turned out for the first ever Reno Laborfest held at Idlewild Park. The free event featured live music, kids activities and food trucks. There were also numerous union representatives and employers on hand to talk to people who may be looking to make a career change or explore options in our area.

”These union jobs and union companies treat people with respect,” said Wendy Colborne with the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council. “They have great pay and great benefits and it’s more important than ever to celebrate the American worker because they’re the backbone of our society.“

There were also opportunities for people to try out equipment and learn about apprenticeship opportunities.

The event was made possible through sponsors that included NV Energy Foundation, Plumbers, Pipefitters and Service Techs Local 350, Laborers Local 169, Northern Nevada Building Trades, IUPAT Local 567, IBEW Local 401, OE3, National Tile and Stone, and Waste Management.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.