Police looking for man who failed to appear after posting bond

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is looking for a man after he failed to appear after posting bond.

47-year-old David Paley posted the bond on an original charge of Grand Theft Auto.

Paley is described as a white male, 5 foot 11, and around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

