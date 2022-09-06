Police looking for man who failed to appear after posting bond

Paley was originally booked on a charge of grand theft auto
Paley was originally booked on a charge of grand theft auto
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is looking for a man after he failed to appear after posting bond.

47-year-old David Paley posted the bond on an original charge of Grand Theft Auto.

Paley is described as a white male, 5 foot 11, and around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

