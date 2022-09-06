Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul.

State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.

“For years, JUUL Labs knowingly marketed its product to underage users, directly working to expose minors to nicotine use and abuse,” said Ford. “This settlement will help Nevada’s youth by curbing these harmful marketing tactics and holding the company accountable for its breach of public trust.”

An investigation into Juul determined the company willfully engaged in an advertising campaign to target underage youth with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples, according to Ford.

In a release, Ford’s office also said: “JUUL also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of young and inexperienced users.”

Further investigation also revealed the company’s original packaging was misleading by claiming it had a lower dose of nicotine than it did and by not clearly labeling it as containing nicotine.

The money will be paid out over the course of six to ten years, with the amounts paid increasing over time.

The final settlement would reach $476.6 million.

Juul has agreed to refrain from the following:

Marketing their product to youth

Depicting people under age 35 in any marketing

The use of cartoons in their marketing materials

The sale of brand name merchandise

The sale of flavors not approved by FDA

Making representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Making misleading representations about nicotine content

Advertising on billboard and public transportation

Using paid “influencers,” product placement and sponsorships/naming rights

Using direct-to-consumer ads unless there is a form of age verification, and

Providing free samples

Juul will also limit its advertising to audiences that are 85% adult, limit social media advertising to testimonials of those at least 35 years old, with no health claims; and have committed to funding education programs.

Nevada joins Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming in signing on to the agreement.

