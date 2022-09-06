Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A mountain biker was found dead in Sierra County on Sunday.

The biker, Scott Fraser, had been biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had yet to return when his wife called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

After being unable to find Fraser on the first day of searching, help from Nevada County, CHP, Marin County Search and Rescue and others was called in.

On Sunday afternoon, Fraser’s bike was located over the embankment in a very steep and remote trail area with his body about 200 feet below the trail.

His remains were airlifted out of the canyon.

