Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County

Sierra County Sheriff's Office logo.
Sierra County Sheriff's Office logo.(Sierra County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A mountain biker was found dead in Sierra County on Sunday.

The biker, Scott Fraser, had been biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had yet to return when his wife called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

After being unable to find Fraser on the first day of searching, help from Nevada County, CHP, Marin County Search and Rescue and others was called in.

On Sunday afternoon, Fraser’s bike was located over the embankment in a very steep and remote trail area with his body about 200 feet below the trail.

His remains were airlifted out of the canyon.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Paley was originally booked on a charge of grand theft auto
Police looking for man who failed to appear after posting bond
Sisolak signs executive order to bolster Nevada’s cybersecurity
Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Jacky Rosen test positive for COVID-19