Man found dead in Frenchman Lake after extensive search

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Michigan man was found dead after paddle boarding on Frenchman Lake in Plumas County, authorities said Tuesday.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched after getting reports of a man who went under the water and was not seen for around 20 minutes.

Search and Rescue teams searched the remainder of the day Sunday with no luck, but found his body around 1:45 p.m. the next day.

Plumas County Sheriffs identified the man as 38-year-old Michael J. House.

