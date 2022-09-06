KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes plumb and cheese stuffed peppers

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With temperatures in the triple-digits, you need something cold and light to eat. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes makes plumb and cheese stuffed peppers for a delicious, healthy snack.

Ingredients:

  • 8 baby bell peppers, halved and deseeded
  • 2 plumbs, diced small
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup blueberry balsamic (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • 1/4 cup Ggravenstein apple balsamic (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • Blue cheese crumbles
  • Soft cheese (cream cheese, rondelle, alluette, goat, or some other kind of your choice)
  • Kiwi peeled, diced small
  • Pistachios (optional)
  • Dried cherries (optional)

Directions:

  1. Put balsamic on stove medium heat, reduce by half and then remove.
  2. Add cheese, plumb and seasoning into bowl; mix until creamy.
  3. Fill peppers with cheese mix.
  4. Top with kiwi pieces, drizzle balsamic glaze.
  5. Refrigerate and enjoy cold.
  6. Add pistachios, dried cherries or other toppings if you want right before serving.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

