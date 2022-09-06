Jacky Rosen test positive for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday.

In a statement, her office said:

“Senator Rosen tested positive for COVID-19 today after experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful to have been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness. Following CDC guidelines, Senator Rosen will isolate and continue working remotely on behalf of Nevadans.”

