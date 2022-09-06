Jacky Rosen test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday.

In a statement, her office said:

“Senator Rosen tested positive for COVID-19 today after experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful to have been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness. Following CDC guidelines, Senator Rosen will isolate and continue working remotely on behalf of Nevadans.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement
Wolf Pack waiting to name starting quarterback against Incarnate Word
Wolf Pack waiting to name starting quarterback against Incarnate Word
Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada’s Sanders wins MWC defensive honor; NCAA-best 3 picks
The horse gather will take place in northwest Humboldt County
BLM to begin wild horse gather at Calico Complex