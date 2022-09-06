Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack

Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District’s information technology systems were targeted by an external cyberattack during the Labor Day weekend, officials said.

Despite the ransomware attack, schools in the nation’s second-largest district were scheduled to open as usual Tuesday morning, a statement said. Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools, with several high-profile incidents reported since last year as pandemic-forced reliance on technology increases the impact.

“Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies, the LA district said.

A “response protocol” was implemented to mitigate districtwide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications,” it said.

The district said the investigation and response involved the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Although the district characterized the cyberattack as a “significant disruption to our system’s infrastructure,” officials did not expect major issues with instruction or such services as transportation and food, but business operations might be delayed or modified.

A ransomware extortion attack in Albuquerque’s biggest school district forced schools to close for two days in January. At the time, the superintendent said virtual schooling in light of the pandemic offered more ways for hackers to access the district’s system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
The horse gather will take place in northwest Humboldt County
BLM to begin wild horse gather at Calico Complex
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect
FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19...
EXPLAINER: Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no.
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant