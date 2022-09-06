Have a Heart: Meet Ian

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you love outdoor adventures, trampolines and big hugs, 11-year-old Ian wants to meet you. Those who know him best, like his former foster mom Carrie Allard, say Ian is a special child.

“Super loving. Just a great kid. Lots of hugs. Happy for as much as he’s gone through in his life, he’s very happy.”

When given the choice, Ian will choose outdoor play every time. He loves jumping on trampolines, riding his bike or scooter and camping and fishing. When he can’t be outside Ian finds joy in trampoline parks. He also enjoys playing games on his iPad and playing with his toy cars and action figures. Ian has experienced great loss and trauma in his young life.

But despite that, Allrad says Ian is one to rise to a challenge.

“He is just so willing to change,” she said. “We see a lot of foster kids are it’s really hard to make that change and he’s just been willing to embrace like we’re gonna work on this and he just meets and exceeds what we asked him to do.”

Ian craves a famiy.

“A forever home and I want people that are nice, not mean,” he said. When asked what a forever home means to him, Ian says it means a happy place. He says he just wants a mom and no dad, but Allrad says that’s likely because he doesn’t really know what a dad is.

“I think as he’s getting older a male role model would be good for him,” she said.

For Ian to continue to progress, consistency will be key.

“Always important for them to just feel like they’re just part of a family and do the things you would just do with every kid that’s in your home biological or not,” Allrad said.

She says in the right home, with the right support, Ian’s potential will shine through.

“He’s one of those kids that I just feel like is so deserving of that permanency in that family. He’s just had a really kind of tough go at things and I think he’s just he’s shown that he’s ready. He’s ready for that now.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Ian, contact Tawnya Robertson at Trobertson@washoecounty.gov

