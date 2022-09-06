Get your tickets for the Stylish Woman Expo at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Stylish Woman Expo is a non-stop day of activities for all women. From teen fashion, arts, hair, nails, cosmetics to demonstrations, fashion shows and seminars, this event is a must-attend for women of all ages.

Assistant manager of events, Lisa Willet, stopped by Morning Break shares how this event is an opportunity to learn, see, buy and experience the latest fashion and style for the future.

The expo takes place Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also follow the Stylish Woman Expo on Instagram.

