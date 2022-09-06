Fernley arson suspect arrested

The suspect was arrested in August on charges of first degree arson
The suspect was arrested in August on charges of first degree arson(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman suspected of arson was arrested in Fernley in August.

Genevieve Donnelly was arrested on a charge of arson in the first degree and booked into the Washoe County Jail.

The arrest stems from an April incident where a Lyon County residential fire was deemed suspicious by investigators.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was by arson. Donnelly was arrested after investigators followed multiple leads.

The arrest was made by the Nevada State Fire Marshal with assistance from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

