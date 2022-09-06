Everyone invited to Family First Chiropractic CommUNITY Festival this weekend

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2000, Family First Chiropractic has served the Reno/Sparks community and empowered families to live at their highest quality of life. For years, they’ve hosted a patient appreciation event and this year they’re expanding the invitation to the whole community. Saturday, Sept. 10, the doctors and staff are hosting a CommUNITY Festival that celebrates well-being and raises money for the local non-profit, Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation.

Owner, Dr. Rick Swecker, and Dr. Kaitlyn Shikada, along with RAVE executive director, Korine Viehweg, stopped by Morning Break to get everyone hyped for this event.

There will live performances by Tyler Stafford and Whitney Myer. Vendors include Big T’s Burger Bar, Wok & Roll, Rin Tin Taps and more. Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko will also emcee this event!

Schedule of Events:

  • 1:00pm - Opening Statements and Corn Hole Tournament
  • 1:15pm - Dunk Tank Dr. Rick
  • 1:35pm - Dunk Tank Dr. Ray
  • 2:00pm - Basque Dancing by Reno Zazpiak Bat Basque Dancers
  • 2:20pm - Hula Dancing by Ka Pā Hula O Kawaiolanoelaniokāne
  • 2:40pm - Dunk Tank Dr. Brandon
  • 3:00pm - Dunk Tank Dr. Kaitlyn
  • Special Performance by Eris Oberg
  • 3:30pm - Tyler Stafford
  • 5:00pm - Whitney Myer
  • 6:15pm - Silent Auction and Raffle Winners

To learn more about Family First Chiropractic and this event, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation provides respite to families caring for children with special needs while training high school volunteers to work with these very special children. Click here to learn more or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

