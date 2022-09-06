Dinner with your Dog

By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:12 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Having dinner outside this month could help benefit local animals looking for a forever home. Wild River Grille continues its Dinner with your Dog Series. Every Monday in September, the Reno riverfront restaurant will donate a portion of the sales to the Nevada Humane Society. Reto Gross and Britton Griffith visited KOLO to let people know what they can expect.

