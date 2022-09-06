Carson High student given academic honors from college board

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson High School student has been given academic honors from College Board.

Alexandra Llamas-Cruz, a junior at Carson High School, was given the honors by College Board National Recognition Programs.

The program aims to help underrepresented students with academic honors feel more represented on college and universities across the county.

Llamas-Cruz is an AP student who also participates in the school’s orchestra and swimming programs. She carries a GPA of 4.3 and won state for multiple individual swimming events.

“As a Latina, I am so proud of this award, because in so many ways, Hispanic students are not represented in academics and athletics,” Llamas-Cruz said. “I want to be a role model for others, and I am grateful for what AP and CHS have brought into my life. My mom pushed me to work hard and push myself, which has also helped.”

“We’re thrilled that Alex has earned this recognition,” said CHS Principal Bob Chambers. “We are very proud of her for her achievements in her classrooms and on her AP exams and PSAT. We hope Alex and her family celebrate this prestigious honor and use it to help plan for a bright and big future.

