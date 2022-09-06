Busy travel day expected at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today is known to be one of the busiest times at RNO. Between all the events that have happened in and out of town this past week and Labor Day weekend, you can expect to see some big crowds at the airport.

The airport shared that 35,000 passengers came through last week and 25,000 of them were heading to burning man. If you are leaving the Reno area today make sure to give yourself enough time to check and bags and get through security.

Around 1,000 travelers were at the airport between the 5 and 6 o’clock hour this morning. RNO shared they are expecting a similar turnout today at noon.

Stacey Sunday with RNO shared,

‘We have Labor Day travelers, we have Burning Man passengers, we have rib cook-off people, so it is a very busy day here at the airport/ If you could arrive two hours early to give yourself plenty of time to park, get through security, maybe grab a bite to eat before you get on your plane, that is what we recommend, " Sunday said.

People from burning man will be dropping off their bikes and wrapping their luggage in plastic bags to lessen the Playa dust.

