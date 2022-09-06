Burners donate bikes to Reno Bike Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundereds of bikes are making their way back from the playa and the Reno Bike Project is picking them up.

“Last couple weeks, we sold about 1,500 bikes to burners on the way out,” Andy Perkins from the Reno Bike Project said.

“Many of them are donating them on their way back.”

This is the busiest time of the year for the Reno Bike Project. Selling bikes to burners helps to fund their programs throughout the year.

“It makes everything that we do possible, low-cost bike repair, all the programs [we] do for youth to ride bikes,” explained Perkins.

For most of the burners, it’s a way to give back. Burners said they hope to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“I think it’s a great option to go in and try to leave as little trace as possible,” said burner Michael Cruz.

“Donating them back to the community so they don’t end up in a landfill when they’re done using them,” said Todd Jameson, as he brought bikes into the shop.

The Reno Bike Project hopes to collect about 800 bikes all covered in playa dust. They are power washed and fixed up to be sold next year.

“We’re not going to get all the grime off of it but that’s kind of the fun,” said Perkins.

Perkins also said they do repairs but some are past the point of no return.

“But at least we know, if they come to us, they’re being recycled.”

If you’d like to donate a bike, head down to their location on East Fourth Street, or the drop off site at the Reno Tahoe Airport.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.