Brandon Pfaadt rolling through MiLB with unforgettable season

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Aces starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is cruising through MiLB this season.

He leads all of Minor League Baseball with 183 strikeouts - ten more K’s than the next highest mark.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder sat down with Pfaadt to talk about his accomplishments, his quick journey through the ranks, and the stresses of navigating through the 2020 MLB Draft during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

