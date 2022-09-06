BLM to begin wild horse gather at Calico Complex

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is set to begin a wild horse gather at the Calico Complex.

They say the gather will begin on or around Sept. 10 in northwest Humboldt County.

The complex includes Black Rock Range, Calico Mountains, Granite Range McGee Mountain, and Warm Springs Canyon Herd Management Areas, according to BLM.

A helicopter survey conducted by the department in May found the appropriate number of horses in the area was higher than it should be.

They say the appropriate number of horses is between 572 and 952. The survey revealed 1,593 horses in the area.

The agency plans to gather 1,076 horses and remove more than 1,000 excess wild horses. Around 40 mares will also be treated with a fertility control drug.

According to BLM, the purpose of gathers like this is to prevent excess degradation of public lands, and restore ecological balance.

“We conduct gathers to ensure the health of public lands within the HMAs (Herd Management Areas), and the health of the wild horses in the area,” said Black Rock Field Office Manager, Mark Hall.

“As always, we are committed to conducting safe and humane gather operations as we work to protect animal health by bringing herd size down to AML and work to restore a thriving natural ecological balance on public lands and protect it from further deterioration associated with overpopulation.”

Excess animals will be transported to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Corrals, located in Fallon, where they will be put up for adoption and sale.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.