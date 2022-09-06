Average Nevada gas prices hit $4.80 a gallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen another three cents since last week, and now average $4.80 a gallon in the Silver State, according to a GasBuddy survey.

The cost of gas in Nevada has fallen more than 17 cents from where it was a month ago, but stands at 75 cents more than a year ago.

Nevada’s gas price average still lags behind the rest of the nation’s average of $3.75 a gallon, however.

At this time last year, the average price of gas in Nevada stood at $4.02 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas has also declined.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

