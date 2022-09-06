Average Nevada gas prices hit $4.80 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen another three cents since last week, and now average $4.80 a gallon in the Silver State, according to a GasBuddy survey.

The cost of gas in Nevada has fallen more than 17 cents from where it was a month ago, but stands at 75 cents more than a year ago.

Nevada’s gas price average still lags behind the rest of the nation’s average of $3.75 a gallon, however.

At this time last year, the average price of gas in Nevada stood at $4.02 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas has also declined.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Was the precipitation we saw this month enough to help our drought?
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

The horse gather will take place in northwest Humboldt County
BLM to begin wild horse gather at Calico Complex
Alexandra Llamas-Cruz
Carson High student given academic honors from college board
Plumas County sheriff's Office logo
Man found dead in Frenchman Lake after extensive search
A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. The drive comes amid a push to get people to donate...
Vitalant blood drive being held to honor heroes of 9/11