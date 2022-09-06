56 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized during traffic stop

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Troopers with the Nevada State Police arrested a man near Ely who was in possession of 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

On Monday around 9:00 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation.

The trooper saw signs of possible criminal activity and obtained consent from the driver to search the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl were discovered with an estimated street value of $3.6 million.

The suspect was then arrested and charged with a number of drug related offenses.

The investigation remains ongoing.

